Sinner's Davis Cup absence sparks Italian captain's criticism over schedule

Jannik Sinner’s withdrawal from the Davis Cup has sparked a reaction from Italian captain Filippo Volandri.
After the world No. 2 Sinner decided to skip Davis Cup at the end of the year, Volandri has asked authorities to rethink the tournament schedule, Tennis World reported.
The four-time Grand Slam champion earlier this week revealed that he will not take part in the upcoming Davis Cup Final 8 event at home due to exhaustion from a tough schedule.
Sinner stated, “My team and I made this decision because the end of the season is very long, and I need an extra week off to start training earlier.”
The reigning Wimbledon champion's decision to skip the tournament in Italy sparked backlash from fans and national tennis players.
However, Volandri decided to slam the schedule instead of the Italian tennis player and said he understood why the 24-year-old made this decision.
Italian captain Volandri told Gazzetta, “I believe it shouldn't necessarily be played every year. And above all, it needs a better placement: it can't be held in the last week of the season, when everyone is exhausted. If we consider it important, we need to give it the place it deserves. The problem is that it's an ITF event on an ATP calendar that leaves no other space.”
The Davis Cup 2025 final edition is scheduled to take place between November 18 and 23.
Notably, Sinner has led Italy to two consecutive Davis Cup titles in 2023 and 2024.