Lewis Hamilton honours late dog Roscoe with touching birthday tribute

Lewis Hamilton paid a heartfelt tribute to his beloved dog Roscoe, who recently passed away.

Formula 1 driver took to his Instagram account on Friday, October 24 to remember his dog, whom he adopted in 2013 with an emotional caption.

Hamilton wrote, “Thinking of Roscoe always and especially today which would have been his 13th birthday. I miss you every day, buddy.”


The message was accompanied by heartfelt images of him with his dog.

Hamilton's famous dog which he often brought with him to races, got seriously ill with pneumonia and was placed into coma before passing away at around 12 years old.

Roscoe was so popular that his own Instagram account gained over a million of followers.

The seven-time world champion often talked about how much joy his dog added to his life, describing him as his "best friend" and someone who has always by his side.

Besides this, Hamilton will not take part in the first practice session of the Mexico City Grand Prix as Ferrari is required to give a rookie driver a chance to participate in two practice sessions before the seasons ends.

In his place, Italian driver Antonio Fuoco who won the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours race with Ferrari, will take the wheel while Hamilton will be back in the team for the remaining sessions.

