McLaren removes Lando Norris' repercussions after US Grand Prix incident 

Lando Norris got major relief after McLaren removed the “repercussions” following the United States Grand Prix.
According to Sky News, McLaren dropped all the penalties for Norris after teammate Oscar Piastri admitted fault for their collision in the Austin Sprint.
The removal of “repercussion” means that now both of the McLaren drivers are back to competing on a “clean slate” ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix this weekend.
McLaren hit the British player with penalties for causing a crash with a teammate in Singapore, due to which Norris faced several restrictions in Austin, including not getting to pit first.
However, speaking ahead of the weekend race in Mexico, Piastri, while accepting “a degree of responsibility” for the first first-corner incident at the US GP, revealed that the team has reversed their “repercussions” decision.
Australian motorsports racing driver said, “The consequences on Lando's side have been removed. There are a lot of factors involved, but ultimately, yes, that's what's been decided."
Nine Formula One Grands Prix winner also hinted that after reviewing the US GP incident, the team decided to lift Norris' restrictions, giving both drivers a “clean slate.”
“We've gone through it again (a review). We go through every weekend regardless of what's happened. I think there is a degree of responsibility from my side in the sprint, and we're starting this weekend with a clean slate for both of us. We're just going out and racing and seeing who can come out on top,” the 24-year-old added.
Notably, Norris finished second in Austin behind Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, while Piastri finished fifth.