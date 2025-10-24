Sports

McLaren removes Lando Norris' repercussions after US Grand Prix incident

McLaren drops Lando Norris sanctions after Oscar Piastri takes blame for Austin Sprint crash

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
McLaren removes Lando Norris repercussions after US Grand Prix incident
McLaren removes Lando Norris' repercussions after US Grand Prix incident 

Lando Norris got major relief after McLaren removed the “repercussions” following the United States Grand Prix.

According to Sky News, McLaren dropped all the penalties for Norris after teammate Oscar Piastri admitted fault for their collision in the Austin Sprint.

The removal of “repercussion” means that now both of the McLaren drivers are back to competing on a “clean slate” ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix this weekend.

McLaren hit the British player with penalties for causing a crash with a teammate in Singapore, due to which Norris faced several restrictions in Austin, including not getting to pit first.

However, speaking ahead of the weekend race in Mexico, Piastri, while accepting “a degree of responsibility” for the first first-corner incident at the US GP, revealed that the team has reversed their “repercussions” decision.

Australian motorsports racing driver said, “The consequences on Lando's side have been removed. There are a lot of factors involved, but ultimately, yes, that's what's been decided."

Nine Formula One Grands Prix winner also hinted that after reviewing the US GP incident, the team decided to lift Norris' restrictions, giving both drivers a “clean slate.”

“We've gone through it again (a review). We go through every weekend regardless of what's happened. I think there is a degree of responsibility from my side in the sprint, and we're starting this weekend with a clean slate for both of us. We're just going out and racing and seeing who can come out on top,” the 24-year-old added.

Notably, Norris finished second in Austin behind Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, while Piastri finished fifth.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Sinner's Davis Cup absence sparks Italian captain's criticism over schedule

Sinner's Davis Cup absence sparks Italian captain's criticism over schedule
Italian captain Filippo Volandri calls for Davis Cup schedule change after Jannik Sinner withdraws

David Beckham pens emotional post for Lionel Messi after contract extension

David Beckham pens emotional post for Lionel Messi after contract extension
Lionel Messi signs a contract extension with Inter Miami, committing to the club until 2028

Lionel Messi tops MLS jersey sales for third straight year in 2025

Lionel Messi tops MLS jersey sales for third straight year in 2025
Lionel Messi remains MLS's most popular and marketable player since joining Inter Miami in 2023

Terry Rozier among six arrested in federal sports gambling investigation

Terry Rozier among six arrested in federal sports gambling investigation
Chauncey Billups, coach of the Portland Trail Blazers is one of 31 people charged in a separate case

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition launch delayed to 2026

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition launch delayed to 2026
Elden Ring Tarnished Edition will include the standard game, the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, two new classes

Counter-Strike 2 community panic after $1,000 skins crash in value

Counter-Strike 2 community panic after $1,000 skins crash in value
The update expands 'Trade Up Contract,' enabling players to exchange five Covert (red) products for one knife and gloves item

Daniel Naroditsky's death sparks investigation into Vladimir Kramnik's conduct

Daniel Naroditsky's death sparks investigation into Vladimir Kramnik's conduct
Vladimir Kramnik faces disciplinary action over 'bullying' claims linked to Daniel Naroditsky's death

Iga Swiatek receives personal gift from Taylor Swift: 'So grateful'

Iga Swiatek receives personal gift from Taylor Swift: 'So grateful'
Taylor Swift pens special note for Iga Swiatek as she sends special gift for tennis star

Victor Wembanyama breaks silence on height questions: ‘Surprised’

Victor Wembanyama breaks silence on height questions: ‘Surprised’
Victor Wembanyama's height lands him on the NBA's exclusive list of all-time greats

Lionel Messi magic wins over David Beckham’s mom in starstruck first meetup

Lionel Messi magic wins over David Beckham’s mom in starstruck first meetup
David Beckham shares heartwarming moment of his parents meeting Inter Miami stars

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr win vs FC Goa after missing India tour

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr win vs FC Goa after missing India tour
Al Nassr claims easy win over FC Goa in India in the absence of key player Cristiano Ronaldo

Djokovic fuels retirement speculation after withdrawing from Paris Masters

Djokovic fuels retirement speculation after withdrawing from Paris Masters
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Paris Masters after retiring hurt at Six Kings Slam in Riyadh