Hamilton cautions McLaren duo as F1 title battle with Max Verstappen heats up

McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris battle with Max Verstappen for maiden F1 title

  • By Bushra Saleem
Lewis Hamilton has given his expert advice to McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris amid their championship battle with Max Verstappen.

According to Crash, Verstappen has taken 64 points out of Piastri to slash the Australian’s lead at the top of the championship standings to 40 points with three victories in the past four races.

With 141 points still left for grabs in the remaining five weekends, Verstappen declared “the chance is there” to secure an unlikely fifth world championship after taking a dominant victory in the United States Grand Prix.

Piastri is 14 points clear of McLaren teammate and closest rival Norris, who has impressively been gaining ground since he suffered a heartbreaking retirement at the Dutch Grand Prix and has recent momentum on his side.

The Ferrari driver told Sky Sports F1, “Obviously they’ve won championships in other categories. In that scenario, it’s challenging when you are in the team, the pressure is high. It’s definitely a time where you really have to put your blinkers up.”

“You have to block absolutely everything from the outside, because there’s so much coming in - positive and negative. Also, you really have to be cutthroat. That’s what Max is. He’s going to take this from them if they don’t do the same,” he added.

Notably, the seven-time world champion Hamilton knows exactly what it is like going head-to-head with Verstappen for the world title, having done so during their epic battle in 2021.

