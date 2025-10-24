Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo crowned 'GOAT' over Lionel Messi in latest debate

Ronaldo and Messi have been competing to be called the greatest footballer of all time for the past two decades

  • By Fatima Nadeem
The long-running GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has taken another turn as former Manchester United star Danny Simpson explains why Ronaldo deserves the crown.

Simpson, who played with Ronaldo at United believes Ronaldo has special qualities that make him stand out from every other player in the football history even his long-term rival Messi.

Both Messi and Ronaldo are undoubtedly recognize as the greatest footballers and for the past two decades, both the football stars have been competing to be called the greatest footballer of all time.

Simpson said in an interview with GOAL, "That’s the best thing about Ronaldo, he adapts. He adapted at 18/19, he adapted at Real Madrid, he adapted Juve. He’s always adapting. He’s adapting now in Saudi, he’s adapted with Portugal. That’s why, for me, he is the best player in the world."

He continued, "I don’t think - no offence to Messi, he’s an unbelievable talent, but he’s never really had to adapt all these different parts of his game. Ronaldo, when he first came [to United], couldn’t head the ball!"

Simpson added that it was a great experience and pleasure to spend few years with Ronaldo and witness everything he has achieved since then.

In addition to this, Messi has signed a new contract with Inter Miami that will keep him at the club until 2028 while Ronaldo has also extended his contract with Al-Nassr until June 2027.

