David Beckham pens emotional post for Lionel Messi after contract extension

David Beckham penned a heartwarming note for Lionel Messi after he decided to stay with Inter Miami until 2028.
Talking to Instagram on Thursday, October 23, Beckham recalled the early days of Inter Miami and the time when the club decided to sign the GOAT, Messi, as he praised the Argentinian star footballer after the contract extension.
Inter Miami co-owner wrote, “When we started this journey, our vision was to bring the best players to Miami. In 2023, we brought the best player to have ever played the game to our city. Today, I am so happy that he’s still as committed as he’s ever been and still wants to wear the pink of Miami and play on our team.”
“As an owner, to have a player that loves the game as much as he does and who has done as much for the game in this country and to inspire the next generation of young talent as he has, I feel very lucky. Gracias, Leo, here’s to the future,” the two-time FIFA World Player of the Year added.
The eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner decided to extend his contract with Inter Miami and remain in Major League Soccer (MLS) until the end of the 2028 season in the monumental deal.
The FIFA World Cup winner’s contract with Inter Miami was scheduled to end at the end of the 2025 season.
Since joining Inter Miami in 2023, Messi has scored 61 goals in 72 appearances to become the all-time leading goal scorer of the club after surpassing Gonzalo Higuain. He has also led the club to Leagues Cup and Supporters' Shield wins.