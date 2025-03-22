Ivanka Trump demonstrates Jiu-jitsu skills with Gisele Bündchen's boyfriend

Ivanka Trump has showcased a new side of her as she revealed fondness for self-defence and jiu-jitsu.
The former first-daughter of US turned to her Instagram account on Friday, March 21, 2025, to share her training session with Joaquim Valente, the martial artist romantically linked with Gisele Bündchen.
Trump went to Valente Brothers' facility in South Florida for her training session, where she was coached by Joaquim and his siblings, Pedro and Gui.
In a joint Instagram post, the Valente brothers and Ivanka shared a video of a session, with the caption, "Jiu-Jitsu is more than a martial art. Rooted in ancient tradition and refined over generations, it offers a path to phyical confidence, mental clarity, and emotional balance."
While highlighting a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu code, which comprised of 7 virtues of a warrior, 5 keys to health, and 3 states of mind, they added, "Its philosophy, reflected in the @753code, reminds us that true strength comes from character, discipline, and purpose."
Concluding the social media post, the martial artists penned, "What makes this journey even more meaningful is sharing it with those we respect and value. As families, training together gives us the rare gift of growing side by side, on the mat and in life, @invankatrump."
The 43-year-old businesswoman, who is a blue belt in BJJ, shared the clip on her X account as well.
Jiu-jitsu has become quite popular among number of celebrities with Gisele herself training with Joaquim, after her divorce with Tom Brady in 2022.
Gisele now shares a baby with Joaquim Valente, with whom she sparked romance rumours in 2023.