Jake Paul engaged to girlfriend Jutta Leerdam in dreamy balcony proposal

Jake Paul got down on one knee for long-time girlfriend Jutta Leerdam as the couple announced their engagement.
The American professional boxer and influencer on Saturday, March 22, 2025, announced his engagement with the Dutch speed skater with a heartfelt post on his Instagram.
Sharing the pictures from the dreamy proposal on social media, the 26-year-old wrote, “We’re engaged. We can’t wait to spend forever together.”
The YouTuber-turned-boxer got down on his knee in a beautifully decorated balcony right in front of mountains and sea, filled with white flowers, candles and petals, to present the speedskating world champion a massive oval diamond with two smaller stones on either side.
The couple could be seen posing romantically and sharing some heartfelt moments on the balcony, wearing all-white outfits.
The comments section instantly flooded with the congratulatory messages and wishes from friends and fans.
According to the New York Post, the couple have been together since 2022 and made their relationship public in 2023.
Paul, who won a wildly lucrative fight against Mike Tyson in November 2024, was recently spotted cheering for Leerdam as she, along with her Dutch teammates, won gold in the women's team sprint at the 2025 World Championships in Hamar, Norway.
