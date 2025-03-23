Aditi Rao Hydari wins top honour during OTTPlay Awards 2025 

Aditi Rao Hydari created history by winning a prestigious accolade at the 2025 OTTPlay Awards ceremony in India.
The 38-year-old Indian actress won the trophy in the Best Actress award category for her impeccable performance in the iconic drama series, Heeramandi.
Hindustan Times reported that the awards gala took place in Mumbai on Saturday, March 22, 2025.
Shortly after receiving the award Aditi was asked to showcase her singing skills, to which she sang, Lata Mangeshkar's classic song, Lag Jaa Gale.
The Padmaavat actress portrayed the character of a sex worker Bibbojaan in popular Indian filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Netflix drama series.
Heeramandi also stars Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Jason Shah, Pratibha Ranta, Manisha Koirala, and Jayati Bhatia in leading roles.
The eighth episode-based series' plot revolved around the struggles of the rebellion courtesans in British-ruled India, who fought for their elite palace.
According to media reports, the first season of Heeramandi was released on May 1, 2024.
Apart from Heeramandi, Aditi Rao Hydari has worked in several movies including Murder 3, Rockstar, Bhoomi, and Delhi-6.