Former US Attorney Jessica Aber mysteriously found dead at Virginia home

  • March 23, 2025
Former US Attorney Jessica Aber was found dead at her Virginia home, two months after leaving the office.

According to FOX News, Aber, who resigned after the US President Donald Trump took office for the second time in January, was mysteriously found dead at her home on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

In a news release the Alexandria Police Department (APD) confirmed the death of the 43-year-old lawyer and said that they received a call about an "unresponsive woman" at around 9:18 am Saturday.

The APD stated, “As a matter of protocol, an investigation is underway surrounding the circumstances of her death. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia will determine the cause and manner of death."

Although authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of death, a family friend told Fox News Digital on Sunday, March 23, 2025, that the investigators believe her death "was the result of a longstanding medical issue."

New US Attorney Erik S. Siebert said that he was "heartbroken beyond words" after hearing about Aber's death.

Siebert expressed, “She was unmatched as a leader, mentor and prosecutor, and she is simply irreplaceable as a human being. We remain in awe of how much she accomplished in her all-too-brief time in this world. Her professionalism, grace and legal acumen set the standard."

The 43-year-old was appointed by former President Joe Biden. She served as the US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia from 2021 to 2025 and resigned from her position on January 20, 2025.

Aber, before stepping down, has been leading high-profile investigations, including intelligence leaks, allegations of war crimes against Russian-linked individuals and individuals suspected of sharing sensitive US technology with Moscow.

