Top 10 world's best cities for food revealed: Find out

US city North Oreland topped as the best city in the world for food in 2025 as Time Out issued the list of top cities.
According to Mail Online, the publishing giant Time Out on Saturday, March 15, 2025, announced the list of the cities all over the world with the best food after a global survey of more than 18,500 people.
New Orleans tops the list and was named as the best city in the world for food, while Bangkok, Thailand, and Medellín, Colombia, secured second and third places, respectively.
Grace Beard, Travel Editor at Time Out, said, “Food is the backbone of local culture in our cities and the reason many of us choose to travel. Time Out’s annual ranking of the world’s best cities for food celebrates culinary culture the world over and is a great bucket list for foodies.”
“The cities on this list showcase the best of the old-school and the new when it comes to eating and drinking. In every city, you’ll find a real melting pot of cuisines, a wave of young chefs at the helm of cutting-edge kitchens, and traditional stalwarts serving up affordable classics,” he added.
Here are the top ten cities in the world that offer the best food to the travellers.
Time Out's best cities for food in 2025
1. New Orleans, USA
2. Bangkok, Thailand
3. Medellin, Colombia
4. Cape Town, South Africa
5. Madrid, Spain
6. Mexico City, Mexico
7. Lagos, Nigeria
8. Shanghai, China
9. Paris, France
10. Jakarta, Indonesia
