WhatsApp rolls out shortcut to message contacts from status views

WhatsApp has recently introduced several new and unique features that are giving users a fresh experience

  by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 27, 2025
WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to message contacts from status updates!

As per WABetaInfo, this new feature will allow some beta users to quickly start a chat with a contact who has viewed their status update.

A shortcut appears in the viewer's list, enabling users to open the chat window directly with a single tap.

Previously WhatsApp users had to exit the status update screen, search for a contact in their chat list and manually open the chat to message someone who viewed their status.

Source: WABetaInfo
The new shortcut eliminates these extra steps by allowing users to open a chat directly from the status viewers list.

Related: WhatsApp rolls out exciting new tools for status customization

This new feature makes starting conversation easier and more convenient without extra step.

This feature is available to some beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp for Android and it will be gradually rolling out to even more users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp is also rolling out a feature to save photos and videos from your own status updates directly to your phone’s gallery.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also working on a feature to organize message replies into threaded conversations.

The feature will help keep conversations structured by linking replies directly to the original message.

Related: WhatsApp brings back classic vertical status view

