World

Scottish MPs burst into tears while paying tribute to Christina McKelvie

Christina McKelvie died at the age of 57 at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 27, 2025
Christina McKelvie died at the age of 57 at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary
Christina McKelvie died at the age of 57 at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary

Scotland’s First Minister, John Swinney, could not hold back her tears as she paid tribute to the late Christina McKelvie.

According to BBC, Swinney paid an emotional tribute to Scottish government minister McKelvie, who died at the age of 57 at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary on Thursday morning, March 27, 2025.

McKelvie stepped down from her position of drugs and alcohol minister last summer after she was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer.

Related: Fossils found in Scotland hint at polar bear presence during last Ice Age

Clearly emotional, Swinney told MPs, “Today is an unbearably sad day as we come to terms with the loss of our generous, kind, loyal and fun-loving colleague Christina McKelvie.”

She continued, “Members across this Parliament will feel that loss, but my party is aching at the news today. Christina was a parliamentarian of the highest motivation and the finest nature. I was proud that she was a member of my government, giving her all to make life better for others, which was always her motivation.”

The first minister also expressed her sympathies for her sons Jack and Lewi at their loss.

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone and former first minister Nicola Sturgeon also paid heartfelt tributes to McKelvie.

MPs in the Scottish Parliament chamber wept as the tribute was paid to the government minister. Former first minister Humza Yousaf, social care minister Maree Todd and equalities minister Kaukab Stewart could be struggling to hold back the tears.

McKelvie was first elected as a Central Scotland representative in 2007. She has been serving as the MSP since May 2011. After recovering from breast cancer in 2021, she was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in June 2024.

Related: THIS hidden street in Edinburgh will take you back centuries

Just Stop Oil ends protests after winning key government policy change
Just Stop Oil ends protests after winning key government policy change
South Korea's wildfire: Thousands evacuated as flames ravage heritage sites
South Korea's wildfire: Thousands evacuated as flames ravage heritage sites
Oxford English Dictionary adds unique words you never knew existed
Oxford English Dictionary adds unique words you never knew existed
Tourist submarine sinks in Egypt, claiming 6 lives, leaving 9 injured
Tourist submarine sinks in Egypt, claiming 6 lives, leaving 9 injured
Monmouthshire, Brecon Canal faces urgent water shortage
Monmouthshire, Brecon Canal faces urgent water shortage
EU advice citizens to stock up essentials amid Russia conflict concerns
EU advice citizens to stock up essentials amid Russia conflict concerns
White House slams Goldberg as ‘anti-Trump hater’ after leaked messages report
White House slams Goldberg as ‘anti-Trump hater’ after leaked messages report
Poland suspends asylum rights for migrants amid security concerns
Poland suspends asylum rights for migrants amid security concerns
Asian airlines ban power banks on flights amid safety concerns
Asian airlines ban power banks on flights amid safety concerns
South Korea responsible for ‘mass exporting’ children for adoption, inquiry finds
South Korea responsible for ‘mass exporting’ children for adoption, inquiry finds
Best restaurants in Asia revealed in Seoul's award show
Best restaurants in Asia revealed in Seoul's award show
Kilauea volcano in Hawaii resumes eruption episode as lava streams out
Kilauea volcano in Hawaii resumes eruption episode as lava streams out