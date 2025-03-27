Scottish MPs burst into tears while paying tribute to Christina McKelvie

Scotland’s First Minister, John Swinney, could not hold back her tears as she paid tribute to the late Christina McKelvie.
According to BBC, Swinney paid an emotional tribute to Scottish government minister McKelvie, who died at the age of 57 at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary on Thursday morning, March 27, 2025.
McKelvie stepped down from her position of drugs and alcohol minister last summer after she was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer.
Clearly emotional, Swinney told MPs, “Today is an unbearably sad day as we come to terms with the loss of our generous, kind, loyal and fun-loving colleague Christina McKelvie.”
She continued, “Members across this Parliament will feel that loss, but my party is aching at the news today. Christina was a parliamentarian of the highest motivation and the finest nature. I was proud that she was a member of my government, giving her all to make life better for others, which was always her motivation.”
The first minister also expressed her sympathies for her sons Jack and Lewi at their loss.
Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone and former first minister Nicola Sturgeon also paid heartfelt tributes to McKelvie.
MPs in the Scottish Parliament chamber wept as the tribute was paid to the government minister. Former first minister Humza Yousaf, social care minister Maree Todd and equalities minister Kaukab Stewart could be struggling to hold back the tears.
McKelvie was first elected as a Central Scotland representative in 2007. She has been serving as the MSP since May 2011. After recovering from breast cancer in 2021, she was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in June 2024.
