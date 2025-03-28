World

UK Weather: April brings dry and sunny spell with rising temperatures

Temperatures are expected to increase, reaching their highest point

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 28, 2025
UK Weather: April brings dry and sunny spell with rising temperatures
UK Weather: April brings dry and sunny spell with rising temperatures

April is expected to bring warmer weather in UK, with temperatures potentially reaching 22°C (72°F) in some areas due to high pressure and southeast winds.

The forecast predicts mostly dry and sunny conditions.

As per multiple reports, this could be the UK's warmest weather of the year so far but it's uncertain how warm it will actually get and how long the warmth will last.

Over the weekend, high pressure will be positioned south of the UK while a low-pressure system will affect northern areas, leading to some mixed weather conditions.

Scotland and Northern Ireland will have cloudy weather with rain which later move into Wales, northern and western England in the afternoon.

Meanwhile Southeast England and East Anglia will have the sunniest weather.

Related: Alarming details about global warming revealed in stunning visualisation

As the high-pressure system moves northeast on Monday and Tuesday the wind direction will shift from west to southeast.

This shift will bring in dry and warm air from continental Europe, gradually clearing the clouds and allowing for more sunshine and blue skies.

As per the reports, temperatures are expected to increase, reaching their highest point on Wednesday or Thursday.

The highest temperature recorded in 2025 so far was on March 20 (the spring equinox), when Northolt (London) and Chertsey (Surrey) reached 21.3°C (70.3°F).

However, the warm and dry weather won’t be beneficial for everyone.

High pollen levels could make conditions difficult for hay fever sufferers, and with the sun getting stronger at this time of year, UV levels are expected to be moderate.

Related: 2025 likely to be one of hottest years on record, warns Met Office

UK car makers call for urgent support amid US tariff fears
UK car makers call for urgent support amid US tariff fears
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez wedding to outshine Princess Diana, King Charles ceremony
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez wedding to outshine Princess Diana, King Charles ceremony
7.7 earthquake strikes Myanmar with tremors felt in Thailand
7.7 earthquake strikes Myanmar with tremors felt in Thailand
Former police officer walks freely after tasering 95-year-old woman in Australia
Former police officer walks freely after tasering 95-year-old woman in Australia
Elon Musk's criticised apartheid-era song makes headlines in South Africa
Elon Musk's criticised apartheid-era song makes headlines in South Africa
Child's 'monster' under bed fear turns out to be real
Child's 'monster' under bed fear turns out to be real
US announces arrest of top MS-13 gang leader in Virginia
US announces arrest of top MS-13 gang leader in Virginia
$100M coin buried for over 50 years heads to auction
$100M coin buried for over 50 years heads to auction
Scottish MPs burst into tears while paying tribute to Christina McKelvie
Scottish MPs burst into tears while paying tribute to Christina McKelvie
Just Stop Oil ends protests after winning key government policy change
Just Stop Oil ends protests after winning key government policy change
South Korea's wildfire: Thousands evacuated as flames ravage heritage sites
South Korea's wildfire: Thousands evacuated as flames ravage heritage sites
Oxford English Dictionary adds unique words you never knew existed
Oxford English Dictionary adds unique words you never knew existed