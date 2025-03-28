UK Weather: April brings dry and sunny spell with rising temperatures

April is expected to bring warmer weather in UK, with temperatures potentially reaching 22°C (72°F) in some areas due to high pressure and southeast winds.
The forecast predicts mostly dry and sunny conditions.
As per multiple reports, this could be the UK's warmest weather of the year so far but it's uncertain how warm it will actually get and how long the warmth will last.
Over the weekend, high pressure will be positioned south of the UK while a low-pressure system will affect northern areas, leading to some mixed weather conditions.
Scotland and Northern Ireland will have cloudy weather with rain which later move into Wales, northern and western England in the afternoon.
Meanwhile Southeast England and East Anglia will have the sunniest weather.
As the high-pressure system moves northeast on Monday and Tuesday the wind direction will shift from west to southeast.
This shift will bring in dry and warm air from continental Europe, gradually clearing the clouds and allowing for more sunshine and blue skies.
As per the reports, temperatures are expected to increase, reaching their highest point on Wednesday or Thursday.
The highest temperature recorded in 2025 so far was on March 20 (the spring equinox), when Northolt (London) and Chertsey (Surrey) reached 21.3°C (70.3°F).
However, the warm and dry weather won’t be beneficial for everyone.
High pollen levels could make conditions difficult for hay fever sufferers, and with the sun getting stronger at this time of year, UV levels are expected to be moderate.
