Myanmar earthquake: Death toll reaches at least 150, 700 injured

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 29, 2025
A 7.7-magnitude earthquake has left Myanmar and neighbouring country Thailand with devastating aftermath.

As reported by BBC, the natural disaster, which struck Southeast Asia on Friday, March 28, 2025, has claimed at least 144 people in Myanmar, with injuries toll reaching 732.

According to India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, on Saturday, March 29, 2025 India has sent a rescue and medical team to Myanmar along with urgent humanitarian aid.

The earthquake started 16 km north-west of the city of Sagaing, the tremors of which were also felt in China and Thailand.

Along with catastrophic result in Myanmar, around 100 construction workers went missing after a building, which was under construction, collapsed in Thailand.

According to emergency responders, the total death toll is expected to become more than 1,000.

Myanmar's government has declared emergency in six different region and the has made a rare call to international communities for help in the military-ruled region.

The powerful earthquake has added immense pressure on country's already dire humanitarian crisis, where 3.5 million people are estimated to have been displayed due to conflict.

Notably, following the initial jolt, Myanmar had so far observed 14 aftershocks, ranging from three to five magnitude.

