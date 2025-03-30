Microsoft develops new tool to minimise risk of global Windows outages

Microsoft has started testing a new Windows 11 feature, Quick Machine Recovery, which is designed to assist IT professionals in remotely fixing unbootable systems.
The Redmond, Washington-based company on Saturday, March 29, revealed that the feature, currently part of the latest Windows Insider Preview Build 6120.3653, is part of Microsoft’s ongoing efforts to enhance system resiliency following major disruptions like last year’s Crowdstrike outage.
Quick Machine Recovery is a component of Microsoft’s Windows Resiliency Initiative, introduced last year after a serious outage caused by a faulty kernel-level update from Crowdstrike.
That update led to widespread Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) errors across millions of Windows machines, impacting critical industries, such as banking, aviation, and media, and completely disrupting their operations.
To note, when a device fails to boot properly, Quick Machine Recovery prompts it to automatically enter the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE).
It results in the system being able to connect to a network, send diagnostic data to Microsoft, and receive remote fixes through Windows Update — all without requiring hands-on intervention from IT staff.
Quick Machine Recovery availability:
Microsoft has enabled Quick Machine Recovery by default for home users and is now encouraging Windows Insiders to test the tool using a simulated environment.
It is important to note that the feature is still in preview, which signals Microsoft’s focus on integrating better disaster recovery mechanisms directly into Windows 11.
To note, IT administrators and early adopters interested in trying the feature can find it in the current Insider Dev Channel build.
