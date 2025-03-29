Apple allows Google Maps as default navigation app on iPhone

Google has officially announced a significant update for Google Maps users on iOS, at least for those in the European Union.
With the latest version of the app, the American-based tech giant on Friday, March 28, revealed that iPhone users can now set Google Maps as their default navigation app, completely replacing Apple Maps.
According to Macerkopf, Google Maps now appears as an option in the default navigation app settings on iOS.
This means that Google Maps can be the iPhone’s default app for opening addresses you see on the web, instead of Apple Maps.
Although the option to select default iOS apps was developed as part of the changes required by the European Union, Apple ended up making the feature available to everyone.
However, the option to choose a navigation app other than Apple Maps will only be available to users in the EU with iOS 18.4, which is slated to be rolled out to the public in the next few days.
It is important to note that in addition to changing default apps for navigation, calls and texts, iPhone users can also choose other default apps for email, call filtering, web browser, translation, passwords, payments (only in some regions), and keyboards.
You can easily find these options by going to Settings > Apps > Default Apps on your iOS device.
