WhatsApp introduces AI-generated profile photos via Meta Assistant

WhatsApp is set to introduce a virtual assistant, which will assist users in performing various tasks in an enhanced way.
WhatsApp on Saturday, March 29, revealed that the platform will use Meta AI to help users in various aspects, and this virtual assistant will now assist users to generating WhatsApp AI-powered profile photos and enjoy a new experience.
To note, the company recently rolled out a similar feature for WhatsApp group chats, letting users create AI group icons.
Related: WhatsApp now lets users set it as their default messaging & calling app
Spotted in the WhatsApp Android Beta 2.25.9.8 version, the company has launched a feature that generates AI-powered profile photos using Meta AI assistant.
How it works?
Inputs reveal a new “Create AI Image” option on your profile page in the app. Tapping on it will ask you to describe what kind of image you would like as your display picture, and notably, you don’t have to upload any images for results.
It is important to note that Meta AI does not use your existing image or ask for a new one. Users have to enter a text describing their desired image.
Based on the prompts, the assistant will generate an image. Users can further change it or add more creativity to it.
To note, the feature is currently only available in certain regions, while WhatsApp is planning to expand it to more users in the near future.
Related: WhatsApp now allows users to add songs in Status update