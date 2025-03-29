Sci-Tech

WhatsApp now allows users to add songs in Status update

Music shared on the Status feature on WhatsApp is end-to-end encrypted, ensuring enhanced privacy

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 29, 2025
WhatsApp allows users to add songs to their Status update
WhatsApp has officially introduced an add music feature for users for their Status updates, improving the music capabilities of the app.

WhatsApp Status is similar to Instagram Stories and enables users to share photos, videos, and text that disappear after 24 hours.

As per the new feature, which went live on Friday, March 28, 2025, users can now click on a music note icon to select from millions of available songs while creating posting their latest Status. 

They can post music clips of up to 15 seconds for photos and up to 60 seconds for videos.

While announcing this feature, the company stated, "WhatsApp Status has always been a way to share life's moments with friends and family. Now, you can do exactly that by adding music to your Status updates."

The release of music clips follows parent company Meta launching similar capabilities to Instagram, enabling users to include songs in profiles, Notes, and posts.

Music shared on the Status feature on WhatsApp is end-to-end encrypted, ensuring enhanced privacy.

It is pertinent to mention, the shared songs will only be visible to your friends only.The company itself cannot view the songs that users share.

Availability

The feature is currently available to users worldwide, with plans to diversify the feature in the near future.

