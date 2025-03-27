$100M coin buried for over 50 years heads to auction

World

  • March 27, 2025
A rare and vast coin collection worth over $100 million that has been buried for years is all set to be sold at the auction.

According to CNN, the most expensive collection of the coin ever that has been underground for more than 50 years is expected to fetch over $100 million at auction.

The Traveller Collection will be sold for the next three years, while the first sale is scheduled to take place on May 20, 2025. The collection that features more than 100 coins ranging from ancient times to the modern era will be auctioned by Numismatica Ars Classica.

The press release says, “The collection spans all geographical areas and contains exceptionally rare coins, often in a state of preservation never seen in modern times. Several types have never been offered in a public auction, highlighting their considerable rarity.”

Arturo Russo, director of Numismatica Ars Classica, said in the release: “The vast range and superb quality of the coins offered, the sheer number of great rarities and the fascinating story of the collection’s formation will make these sales a landmark in the history of numismatics.”

The collection features a 100 ducat gold coin of Ferdinand III of Habsburg, which was minted in 1629, made up of 348.5 grams of fine gold and is one of the largest denominations of European gold coins ever minted.

It also has an “exceedingly rare” set of five Tomans, minted in Tehran and Isfahan in the late 18th and early 19th centuries by Agha Mohammad Khan Qajar.

Notably, only five such complete sets are known, among which one is in the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford, in the United Kingdom.

