SpaceX to send 4 passengers on historic mission around Earth’s poles

SpaceX is gearing up to kick off its historic new mission!
On Monday, March 31, CNN reported that a group of four passengers, which is led by a cryptocurrency billionaire, is scheduled to launch abroad a SpaceX capsule which will take them over the Earth’s poles.
It will mark the first time that humans have embarked to a mission around the poles, creating a historic moment in the world of science.
The mission, which is funded by a Malta-based investor Chun Wang, is titled Fram2 in honor of the historic Norwegian ship, Fram.
Fram played a significant role in polar expeditions around the North and South Poles during the late 1900s and early 1900s.
The crew is set to launch from a Florida launchpad during a 4.5-hour window, starting at 9:46 p.m. ET on Monday.
While speaking in an audio-only Spaces event on X (formerly Twitter), Wang stated, “My own journey has been shaped by lifelong curiosity and the fascination with pushing boundaries.”
“The aim of Fram2 is to conduct a unique mission that also pays homage to the quartet’s fascination with polar exploration, following in the footsteps of other unique space tourism trips such as SpaceX’s 2021 Inspiration4 mission,” mentioned the outlet.
Fram2 is described as a historic mission as no human has traveled directly over the Earth’s poles from space before.
It is worth noting that none of the four crew members has ever travelled to space.