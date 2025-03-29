UK's hidden Bali: Discover stunning beach with turquoise waters

Do you know that there is a place in the UK that is called the "Bali of the UK”?
This is the place where you can enjoy breathtaking blue beaches without traveling halfway across the world.
The location being discussed is Lantic Bay, a hidden gem located on the quiet yet stunning coastline between Fowey and Polperro.
It’s not a place you’re likely to come across by chance, but those who find it are rewarded with breathtaking views of near-white sand and turquoise waters.
The beach, owned by the National Trust, is part of an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and is surrounded by towering cliffs, which visitors must walk down to reach the shore.
As per the National Trust, it is an excellent place for activities like paddling and picnicking.
The bay consists of two beaches, Little Lantic and Great Lantic Beach.
During low tide, you can walk between them, but when the tide rises, they become separate.
There are also a few smaller, more secluded coves on the western side, which can be accessed at low tide.
However, visitors need to be careful not to get trapped as the tide comes back in.
