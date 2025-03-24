Ivanka Trump reacts to Vanessa Trump's relationship with Tiger Woods

Ivanka Trump has opened up about ex-sister-in-law Vanessa Trump's romantic relationship with Tiger Woods after they become Instagram officials.
On Sunday night, March 23, 2025, the golfer confirmed his relationship with the 47-year-old as he turned to his social media account to share couple of adorable clicks with his new partner.
The pictures were paired with a romantic caption, noting, "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together."
While hinting at the attention their children, Kai Trump and Charlie Woods have been receiving since rumours broke out he added, "At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."
After the social media post went viral, the former first daughter Ivanka turned to the comment section to show her support for the new couple.
With a five-word response, she expressed her delight at ex-sister-in-law's life new chapter as she penned, "So happy for you both."
Ivanka and Vanessa share close relationship with each other and have spent a lot of time together during President Donald Trump's election campaign in 2016.
Previously in an interview with People magazine, the 43-year-old described Vanessa as a "Wonder Woman," for the way she juggles life with children and is always present for each of them.
Notably, Tiger Woods and Vanessa have been reportedly dating since Thanksgiving, November 2024 with both their ex-spouses, Elin Nordegren and Donald Trump Jr. being supportive of the new relationship.