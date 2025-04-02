Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate baby news amid wedding rumours

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift welcome a new family member

Taylor Swift and beau Travis Kelce receive exciting baby news!

The fan-favourite couple, Taylor and Travis are celebrating the arrival of Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s baby girl No. 4.

Travis' brother and the retired NFL player welcomed his fourth daughter with Kylie on Sunday, March 30.

The couple broke the news via a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, April 1 with a carousel of adorable photos of their baby girl with her sweet name.

Kylie shared four photos from the hospital featuring her baby girl, Finnley "Finn" Anne Kelce.

The couple who have been married since 2018 announced the baby news back in November on Instagram.

At that time, pregnant Kylie shared an adorable photo of her daughters showcasing different emotions on the news of their new sibling.

It is pertinent to mention, this news is equally delightful for Taylor's fans as the singer is now like a family member for the Kansas City Chiefs tightend.

