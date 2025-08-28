Pedro Pascal takes over Joaquin Phoenix's role in Todd Haynes' romance film

Pedro Pascal reportedly has been being considered for the lead role in director Todd Haynes's upcoming queer romance film, set in 1930s.
The role was initially meant for Joaquin Phoenix, who abruptly exited the project back in August 2024, just five days before filming was set to begin.
As reported by Deadline, now titled De Noche, the Killer Films project is scheduled to begin production in in Guadalajara, Mexico, in early 2026.
The outlets revealed that Pascal would star opposite Danny Ramirez's lover in the movie, which takes place during the 1930s.
Phoenix, who developed the then-untitled movie with Haynes and author Jon Raymond, pulled out ahead of production, which was set to start in Guadalajara last summer.
Back in 2023, Haynes told IndieWire of the movie's subject matter, "Joaquin was pushing me further and going, 'No, let's go further.'"
"The whole experience was prompted by Joaquin," the May December filmmaker noted.
He added, "It was prompted by his daring, his desire to push through barriers and to really get into the uncomfortable places about this relationship. And yet it felt like a very organic process."
Pedro Pascal has starred in three films released this summer, including Materialists, Eddington, which also stars Joaquin Phoenix, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.