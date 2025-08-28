Twilight' fans speculate new film after ‘Forever Begins Again’ message drops'

Twilight fans are in a frenzy after a cryptic message reading “Forever Begins Again” surfaced online, sparking speculation that a new film in the beloved vampire saga could be on the horizon.
On August 27, the hit franchise official Instagram account teased that something is in development between Lionsgate and Fathom Entertainment.
In the image, Bella's golden vampire eyes seemed to hint at a future with Edward and Jacob, while a message at the bottom read, “This October.”
In a caption, it wrote, "Tomorrow."
The image featured the cryptic message “Forever Begins Again,” leaving fans speculating about its meaning.
One fan commented, “WHAT THE HELL DOES THIS MEAN LOCA”
Another remarked, “My guess is that they’re going to be showing Twilight in theaters again for spooky season.”
The third expressed, “OMG NEW BOOK/MOVIE?! ANIMATED SERIES?! WHAT IS IT TWILIGHT PLS.”
Notably, Lionsgate has yet to confirm a new Twilight film in 2025, though Netflix was working on an animated series in 2024.
To note, Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner played Bella Swan, Edward Cullen and Jacob Black, respectively, in the entire Twilight film franchise, which is based on the books by author Stephanie Meyer.
The movies based the three actors and their castmates to international stardom from 2008 through 2012 and beyond.