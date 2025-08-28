Home / Entertainment

'Twilight' fans speculate new film after ‘Forever Begins Again’ message drops

‘Twilight’ franchise's new post sparks frenzy as fans try to decode mysterious ‘Forever Begins Again’ message

Twilight fans speculate new film after ‘Forever Begins Again’ message drops
Twilight' fans speculate new film after ‘Forever Begins Again’ message drops'

Twilight fans are in a frenzy after a cryptic message reading “Forever Begins Again” surfaced online, sparking speculation that a new film in the beloved vampire saga could be on the horizon.

On August 27, the hit franchise official Instagram account teased that something is in development between Lionsgate and Fathom Entertainment.

In the image, Bella's golden vampire eyes seemed to hint at a future with Edward and Jacob, while a message at the bottom read, “This October.”

In a caption, it wrote, "Tomorrow."


The image featured the cryptic message “Forever Begins Again,” leaving fans speculating about its meaning.

One fan commented, “WHAT THE HELL DOES THIS MEAN LOCA”

Another remarked, “My guess is that they’re going to be showing Twilight in theaters again for spooky season.”

The third expressed, “OMG NEW BOOK/MOVIE?! ANIMATED SERIES?! WHAT IS IT TWILIGHT PLS.”

Notably, Lionsgate has yet to confirm a new Twilight film in 2025, though Netflix was working on an animated series in 2024.

To note, Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner played Bella Swan, Edward Cullen and Jacob Black, respectively, in the entire Twilight film franchise, which is based on the books by author Stephanie Meyer.

The movies based the three actors and their castmates to international stardom from 2008 through 2012 and beyond. 

You Might Like:

Francis Ford Coppola presents special award to Werner Herzog at Venice Award

Francis Ford Coppola presents special award to Werner Herzog at Venice Award
'The Godfather' director himself received Venice’s Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in 1992

Taylor Swift’s engagement display featured 2,000+ flowers: Reports

Taylor Swift’s engagement display featured 2,000+ flowers: Reports
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post

Austin Butler earns praises from his ‘Caught Stealing’ costar: ‘He's so hot’

Austin Butler earns praises from his ‘Caught Stealing’ costar: ‘He's so hot’
'Caught Stealing' features an ensemble cast including Zoë Kravitz, Matt Smith, Regina King and Bad Bunny

Travis Kelce leaves Taylor Swift fans buzzing with tease of her 12th album

Travis Kelce leaves Taylor Swift fans buzzing with tease of her 12th album
Taylor Swift announced her 12th album 'The Life of a Showgirl' during her debut appearance at 'New Heights'

Taylor Swift’s vintage-inspired ring by Kindred Lubeck steals spotlight

Taylor Swift’s vintage-inspired ring by Kindred Lubeck steals spotlight
The 'Blank Space' singer dropped the close-up of the sparkling ring as she announced the engagement with Travis Kelce

Emma Heming Willis shares update on Bruce Willis’ dementia journey

Emma Heming Willis shares update on Bruce Willis’ dementia journey
Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, later confirmed as dementia after a year

Taylor Swift needs strong prenup as she prepares to marry Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift needs strong prenup as she prepares to marry Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift’s $1.6B fortune could shape prenup with Travis Kelce after engagement announcement

Enrique Iglesias expecting fourth baby with Anna Kournikova

Enrique Iglesias expecting fourth baby with Anna Kournikova
Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias are already parents to Lucy and Nicholas, and Mary

Katy Perry demands ‘justice’ in ongoing mansion lawsuit

Katy Perry demands ‘justice’ in ongoing mansion lawsuit
'Dark Horse; singer appeared in court to testify in the ongoing legal battle over the purchase of her $15 million mansion

Victoria Beckham reacts to Nicola Peltz pal's scathing rant against Beckhams

Victoria Beckham reacts to Nicola Peltz pal's scathing rant against Beckhams
Nicola Peltz's friend Rebecca made shocking remarks about Beckham family on Instagram

Taylor Swift’s brother-in-law Jason weighs in on her engagement with Travis

Taylor Swift’s brother-in-law Jason weighs in on her engagement with Travis
The 'Love Story' singer and the NFL star announced their engagement with dreamy proposal photos on Tuesday

Taylor Lautner breaks silence with sweet nod to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement

Taylor Lautner breaks silence with sweet nod to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in a romantic post