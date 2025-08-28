'Harry Potter' director questions HBO remake: 'What's the point?'

The original Harry Potter franchise director, Chris Columbus, has opened up about the series adaptation of the renowned books.
During his recent appearance on the podcast, The Rest Is Entertainment, Chris questioned the need for HBO's reboot of the magical world after he saw the viral clicks of Nick Frost as Hagrid.
"So, I'm seeing these photographs… and [Nick Frost is] wearing the exact same costume that we designed for Hagrid. Part of me was like: 'What’s the point?,'" Columbus said.
Explaining his confusion, he added, "I thought the costumes and everything was going to be different, but it's more of the same. It's all going to be the same."
The Home Alone director also expressed his excitement for the project, sharing that the series production is "sort of deja vu all over again."
Previously, talking with Variety, Chris voiced pride in being part of the original films and shared that he has no interest in contributing to HBO's Harry Potter series.
The 66-year-old also admitted that he understands that having a full season adaptation of each book will allow all the little details to be included, which he was forced to cut out in his movies.
One example being Peeves from the first book, a character that "never made it into the film, we just didn't have time to develop the character."
Notably, in Chris Columbus' Harry Potter, Robbie Coltrane portrayed the iconic Hogwarts groundskeeper.
HBO's Harry Potter is now in production and is set to debut sometime in 2027.