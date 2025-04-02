Sci-Tech

Samsung to use advanced battery tech for Galaxy Buds and Ring

Samsung's upgraded battery will provide improved energy density in Galaxy Ring to have longer battery life

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 02, 2025
Samsung to use advanced battery tech for Galaxy Buds and Ring
Samsung to use advanced battery tech for Galaxy Buds and Ring

Samsung is tipped to use new battery tech in its wearables, including the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring.

According to MT Reports (@JukanLosreve) on April 1, 2025, Samsung wants to use “all-solid-state batteries” in wearables starting with the next iteration of the Galaxy Ring, due out later this year.

These batteries are claimed to get a higher energy density and are more flexible in shape, through the use of solid electrolytes as compared to the liquid ones in lithium-ion batteries.

Related: Microsoft develops new tool to minimise risk of global Windows outages

This upgraded battery will reportedly provide improved energy density, which means that the second-generation Galaxy Ring could offer longer battery life than its predecessor.

Samsung is reportedly working on an enhanced version of the battery that hits 360Wh/L. 

This new tech is expected to be integrated into the next Galaxy Ring.

To note, there are concerns regarding the financial feasibility of using this tech in the Ring, Samsung reportedly plans to use this updated battery in future Galaxy Buds as soon as 2026, and in the Galaxy Watch as soon as 2027.

However, the South Korean-based tech giant has yet to officially confirm this. 

Related: NASA set to deploy three rockets in Alaska to find auroral substorms’ impact

Apple to drop support for A12 bionic devices in iOS 19: Report
Apple to drop support for A12 bionic devices in iOS 19: Report
iOS 18.4 update: Apple Intelligence expands to EU
iOS 18.4 update: Apple Intelligence expands to EU
Amazon unveils Nova Act agent as research preview
Amazon unveils Nova Act agent as research preview
ChatGPT's Studio Ghibli-style image generator now available to public for free
ChatGPT's Studio Ghibli-style image generator now available to public for free
OpenAI plans to raise $40 Billion to revolutionize AI tools and infrastructure
OpenAI plans to raise $40 Billion to revolutionize AI tools and infrastructure
WhatsApp's Meta AI will soon help you stay on track with smart reminders
WhatsApp's Meta AI will soon help you stay on track with smart reminders
NASA astronauts speks to media first time after 9 months stranded in space
NASA astronauts speks to media first time after 9 months stranded in space
Apple to launch M5 iPad Pro, M5 MacBook Pro this year
Apple to launch M5 iPad Pro, M5 MacBook Pro this year
SpaceX to send 4 passengers on historic mission around Earth’s poles
SpaceX to send 4 passengers on historic mission around Earth’s poles
Siri, Apple Intelligence in iOS 19: Here's what to expect
Siri, Apple Intelligence in iOS 19: Here's what to expect
ChatGPT services restored after widespread outage
ChatGPT services restored after widespread outage
NASA set to deploy three rockets in Alaska to find auroral substorms’ impact
NASA set to deploy three rockets in Alaska to find auroral substorms’ impact