Samsung to use advanced battery tech for Galaxy Buds and Ring

Samsung is tipped to use new battery tech in its wearables, including the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring.
According to MT Reports (@JukanLosreve) on April 1, 2025, Samsung wants to use “all-solid-state batteries” in wearables starting with the next iteration of the Galaxy Ring, due out later this year.
These batteries are claimed to get a higher energy density and are more flexible in shape, through the use of solid electrolytes as compared to the liquid ones in lithium-ion batteries.
This upgraded battery will reportedly provide improved energy density, which means that the second-generation Galaxy Ring could offer longer battery life than its predecessor.
Samsung is reportedly working on an enhanced version of the battery that hits 360Wh/L.
This new tech is expected to be integrated into the next Galaxy Ring.
To note, there are concerns regarding the financial feasibility of using this tech in the Ring, Samsung reportedly plans to use this updated battery in future Galaxy Buds as soon as 2026, and in the Galaxy Watch as soon as 2027.
However, the South Korean-based tech giant has yet to officially confirm this.
