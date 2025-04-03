World's youngest Billionaires 2025: Where are they from 

Becoming a billionaire is not a walk in the park as majority of the wealthy elites spend their lifetime chasing that status.
Hence it's not much of a surprise that almost three-quarters of the world's billionaires are between the ages of 50 and 79, while just 12% are under the age of 50.
According to Forbes list, the most rare of them are those who managed to achieve the most desirable status by the age of 30.
Out of 21 billionaires under 30, all but two inherited their wealth.
Related: Elon Musk tops Forbes list: reclaims title of world’s richest man
Youngest Billionaire at age 19
The world's youngest billionaire Johannes von Baumbach, has gained the fortune at the age of 19 by becoming the heir of Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim, the world's largest privately-owned pharmaceutical company.
Due to stake in the company, him and his three older siblings, ages 27, 25, 23, are each worth an estimated $5.4 billion.
Country with most youth billionaires
Germany has been leading the list of world's youngest billionaires with most contribution as aside from four von Baumbachs heirs, the young German billionaires include Sophie Luise Fielmann, who has the net worth of $2.8 billion at age 30.
Along with that Kevin David Lehmaan has became the owner of 50% of the stake in dm-drogerie markt, Germany's leading drugstores chain, achieving the billionaire status at 22.
Maxim Tebar's $1.1 billion fortune at the age of 24 is due to stake in chainsaws manufacturer.
Following Germany comes Italy with three Del Vecchio brothers, who inherited part of the eyeglasses empire EssilorLuxottica.
Outside of Europe, South Korea and Brazil have two siblings pair, who inherited fortunes in online gaming and industrial machinery.
In the official list of world's youngest billionaires, there were only two self-made billionaires, one is Australia's Ed Craven, who co-founded the online casino Stake.com, which managed to generate $4.7 billion last year.
The company has seen a remarkable influx during COVID-19 pandemic as live-streamers filming themselves gambling became popular on internet.
Notably, world's youngest self-made billionaire at the age of 28 is Alexandr Wang from United States, who founded Scale AI, which provides training data for language models.
Related: Bill Gates leaves less than 1% of his wealth to his kids: Here's why
Wang has 14% stake in the company, which he founded in 2016 after dropping out of MIT in freshman year.