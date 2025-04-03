Lewis Hamilton blasts ‘completely rubbish’ claims over Ferrari faith

Lewis Hamilton has dismissed all the “rubbish” claims that he has lost faith in Ferrari after losing two races.
According to MotorWeek, the record seven-time world Formula 1 champion on Thursday, April 3, 2025, said that he has “100% faith” in his new team Ferrari, denying all the “completely rubbish” claims ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix set to kick off on Sunday, April 6, 2025.
Hamilton told the media, “I didn’t feel like any frustration or anything afterwards; it is what it is. Of course, we’ve gone through everything. We take the highs and lows of the season, and we try to make sure that we go together as a team.”
“Obviously, it’s not what everyone’s worked hard to have happen on a race weekend... I saw someone say something about whether I’m losing faith in the team, which is complete rubbish. I have absolute 100% faith in this team,” he added.
The 40-year-old also praised his team for impressively handling and responding to the setback. He emphasised that the most important thing is that Ferrari has churned through the data and has made progress.
Hamilton noted that there was a lot of hype at the beginning of the year as people were anticipating whether he could win his first race after leaving Mercedes or if he could win a championship in his debut year, but “that was not my expectation.”
He said that he has moved to a new culture and team, and it will take time, as he has spent the past two months observing how the Ferrari team works.
Hamilton has so far participated in two races with Ferrari. He finished a disappointing 10th in the season opener in Australia and got disqualified from the China Grand Prix for excessive plank wear on the car.
