Lewis Hamilton gears to break decades long record at 40

Lewis Hamilton's shocking move to Ferrari before 2025 season came as he is getting ready to achieve eighth Formula 1 world championship.
As reported by Associated Press, the win in itself would be a historic feat, but snatching the title after turning 40 has been a challenge even for the greatest drivers in the sports history.
No driver in F1 has won a race after reaching the age of 40 since 1994, and there's hasn't been a 40-plus world champion in 59 years.
However, Hamilton told Time magazine last month that he didn't want to be compared with any other driver "past or present," and that he still has his eyes on the prize noting, "I'm hungry, driven, don't have a wife and kids. I'm focused on one thing, and that's winning."
Here's a look at some of the greats of F1 after reaching the age of 40 to see what's Hamilton is up against.
Juan Manuel Fangio
One of the greatest racers in F1 history, Fangio didn't race outside of South America until his 30's and won his F1 title at the age of 40.
The Argentinian driver avoided death and car crash that ended many players career in the 1950s, and went on to win five titles.
He was 46 for his last championship in 1957, setting an almost impossible record to break.
Jack Brabham
The Australian veteran was the last winner of F1 championship over 40.
Brabham had won titles in 1959 and 1960 with the Cooper team but achieved another milestone when in 1966 he won championship with his own Brabham team.
His last F1 win was in 1970 at the age of 43, before he announced his retirement.
Michael Schumacher
F1's other seven-time world champion came out of retirement with Mercedes in 2010 to achieved his eighth title.
The return didn't go as planned, as Schumacher was outperformed by teammate Nico Roshberg in each race and was on podium just once before retiring again in 2012 at the age of 43.
Michael Schumacher was replaced in Mercedes by the British driver.
Fernando Alonso
Another racer on the 2025 grid who is aiming to break decades-long records is Fernando Alonso.
The 43-year-old is looking forward to a win in the upcoming season, which would make him the oldest champion in nearly 70 years.