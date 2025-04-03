UK wins bid to host FIFA 2035 Women's World Cup

FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) has announced the UK as the host nation for the 2035 Women’s World Cup.
According to France24, FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Thursday, April 3, 2025, announced that the sole bidders, the US and the UK, will host the 2031 and 2035 World Cups, respectively.
Infantino said at the Uefa Congress in Belgrade, “We received one bid for 2031 and one bid, one valid bid I should add, for 2035. The 2035 bid is from Europe, from the home nations."
"The path is there for the Women’s World Cup to be taking place in 2031 and 2035 with some great countries to boost even more the women’s football movement,” he added.
The announcement came after football associations of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland last month showed interest in hosting the World Cup after the governing body announced that it would only welcome bids for 2035 from Europe or Africa made in the first quarter of the year.
Mark Bullingham, the chief executive of the English Football Association, expressed, “We are honoured to be the sole bidder for the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2035. Hosting the first FIFA World Cup since 1966 with our home nations partners will be very special.”
Furthermore, the next Women’s World Cup will take place in Brazil in 2027, while the United States will co-host the 2026 men's World Cup with Canada and Mexico.
