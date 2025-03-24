Sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan becomes first team to qualify

Japan’s qualification through traditional route highlights its status as a powerhouse in Asian football

Japan has become the first team to book its spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Japan defeated Bahrain in Saitama with a decisive 2-0 to confirm its berth in the 23rd FIFA World Cup, all set to begin from June 11, 2026.

The match saw Japan’s attacking prowess shine through in the second half, with goals from Crystal Palace’s Daichi Kamada and Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo sealing the victory.

After a dominant win, Japan becomes the first non-host nation to qualify for the World Cup 2026, with the three host countries already assured a spot in the 48-team tournament.

This win maintains Japan’s unbeaten World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign with 19 points from seven games, nine points ahead of second-placed Australia and 10 points ahead of third-placed Saudi Arabia.

Under the management of Hajime Moriyasu, Japan has showcased remarkable consistency, having reached the last 16 of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, where they were narrowly defeated by Croatia in a penalty shootout.

In the qualification campaign, Japan has been nothing short of impressive, winning all six matches in the second round and remaining unbeaten in the third round with six wins and a draw.

