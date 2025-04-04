Here are five probiotic foods beneficial for health

Probiotics known as "friendly bacteria" are beneficial live microorganisms that are good for your gut.
The non-digestible fibres improves digestive and heart health, boost immunity and reduce depression.
In addition to foods, you can take probiotics in form of supplement, however, the best way to consume them is from fermented foods.
Here are some probiotic foods that are quite beneficial for health:
Yogurt
As yogurt is made from fermented milk, it is one of the major source of probiotics.
Consuming yogurt provides multiple health benefits such as reducing risk of diabetes, breast cancer, it also improves bone and gastrointestinal health.
Along with that, yogurt, that contain live probiotics, is suitable for people with lactose intolerance, as bacteria turn some of the lactic into lactic acid.
Kimchi
The beloved South Korean dish is the source of many vitamins and minerals including vitamin K and B2, along with iron.
Kimchi is a fermented side dish, which is made of cabbage and a blend of seasonings such as garlic, ginger, salt, and red chilli pepper flakes.
Sauerkraut
Sauerkraut is a finely shredded cabbage, from Europe, that has been fermented by lactic acid bacteria.
Along with being probiotic, the dish is rich in fibre and vitamins C and K.
It also contains antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, which are beneficial for eye health.
Pickles
Pickles are essentially vegetable preserved in a solution of salt and water, and are left to ferment for some time, using their own natural lactic acid bacteria.
Pickeled cucumber are a major source of probiotic bacteria, which helps in digestive health.
Cheese
Cheese labelled with "live cultures" and "active cultures" are food that contains probiotics.
Semi-hard cheese including mozzarella, cottage cheese and cheddar contain higher level of probiotics.
The fermented item is highly nutritious and an excellent source of protein, as well as rich in vitamins and minerals such as, calcium, magnesium, vitamins A, B6, D, K, and B12.
There are many healthy probiotic foods that you can in-cooperate in your diet including fermented soybeans, vegetable and dairy.