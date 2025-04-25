TikTok brings support for ALT text for images

TikTok has introduced support for ALT text for photo posts for enhanced accessibility for users with visual and cognitive dysfunctions.
The Chinese short video platform now allows creators to provide descriptive text for photos to assist users with screen readers to easily comprehend the visual content, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience.
In an email to TechCrunch, TikTok informed about the rollout of the latest feature and stated that creators can now add ALT text while uploading and after publishing the post.
With this significant update, TikTok joins several other leading platforms such as Reddit, X (Formerly Twitter), Meta-owned Instagram, Facebook, and more that offer support to ALT text.
ALT text joins the Chinese short video platform’s existing accessibility features, such as auto-generated captions for video content, the capability to adjust text size throughout the app, and more.
Here's how to Add ALT Text on TikTok
TikTok allows creators to add ALT text in two ways:
As mentioned earlier, TikTok enables creators to add ALT text in two different ways while uploading and after publishing:
During upload:
While posting a photo, click the ALT text option and explain the photo.
After publishing:
Once published, users can still edit their posts later to add or change the ALT text.
In a significant effort to offer improved flexibility, TikTok ensures that creators won’t miss out on the chance to increase the accessibility of their content.