King Charles gives nod to Princess Anne for performing key duty

Princess Anne carries out special royal duty on behalf of cancer-stricken brother King Charles III

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 25, 2025
King Charles gives nod to Princess Anne for performing key duty
King Charles gives nod to Princess Anne for performing key duty

King Charles has given a nod to Princess Anne, who performed a key duty on the monarch’s behalf.

The Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence landed concluded a two-days state visit to Turkey on Friday.

During the trip, she laid a wreath on the grave of Lieutenant Colonel Charles Doughty-Wylie VC, behalf of the British monarch.

His majesty’s poignant message on the card read, "Everlasting remembrance, Charles R.”

On April 25, Charles paid a nod to Anne and posted a carousal of images from her Turkey tour.

The caption read, “The Princess Royal has undertaken further commemorations in Gallipoli to mark the 110th Anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign.”

It continued, “Her Royal Highness attended a Dawn Memorial Service at Anzac Cove and also the Australian and New Zealand memorial services.”

Princess Anne’s touching speech at Canakkale Martyrs' Memorial:

Princess Anne delivered an emotional speech at the Canakkale Martyrs' Memorial to mark the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign.

Zara Tindall’s mother noted that the “terrible sight of hundreds of dead and wounded lying all along the beach - I shall never forget it.”

While talking about the sacrifices of Australian, New Zealand, British and French soldiers, she added, “Their words have helped us understand and support families left behind. 110 years later, we stand here at dawn to commemorate the Anzacs, remembering their bravery, courage and sacrifice.”

After returning back from her trip, Princess Anne is set to join Charles and Queen Camilla to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

Carol Burnett joins ‘Hacks’ season 4 for emotional scene with Jean Smart

Carol Burnett joins ‘Hacks’ season 4 for emotional scene with Jean Smart
Best drinks for gut and liver health: Expert-recommended options for healthier body

Best drinks for gut and liver health: Expert-recommended options for healthier body
King Charles gives nod to Princess Anne for performing key duty

King Charles gives nod to Princess Anne for performing key duty
TikTok brings support for ALT text for images

TikTok brings support for ALT text for images
King Frederik ends Japan tour with imperial meeting
King Frederik ends Japan tour with imperial meeting
Duchess Sophie pays tribute to daughter Lady Louise at Abbey service
Duchess Sophie pays tribute to daughter Lady Louise at Abbey service
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘honour’ soldiers on ANZAC Day
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘honour’ soldiers on ANZAC Day
Prince Harry strongly condemns tech giants’ ‘wrong’ policy in new statement
Prince Harry strongly condemns tech giants’ ‘wrong’ policy in new statement
King Charles shares rare glimpses of Duchess Sophie from Anzac Day Service
King Charles shares rare glimpses of Duchess Sophie from Anzac Day Service
King Frederik lays wreath in Hiroshima to mark 80th anniversary of A-bombing
King Frederik lays wreath in Hiroshima to mark 80th anniversary of A-bombing
Prince William, Kate to join Charles, Camilla at VE Day after Easter snub
Prince William, Kate to join Charles, Camilla at VE Day after Easter snub
Queen Mary delivers impactful message at key conference on Domestic Violence
Queen Mary delivers impactful message at key conference on Domestic Violence
Princess Anne gets real about Queen Camilla’s role in King Charles life
Princess Anne gets real about Queen Camilla’s role in King Charles life
Duchess Sophie represents King Charles at Anzac Day annual service in London
Duchess Sophie represents King Charles at Anzac Day annual service in London
Buckingham Palace issues update on King Charles, Camilla’s VE Day celebrations
Buckingham Palace issues update on King Charles, Camilla’s VE Day celebrations
Princess Anne publicly delivers King Charles key message to mark special occasion
Princess Anne publicly delivers King Charles key message to mark special occasion