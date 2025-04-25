King Charles gives nod to Princess Anne for performing key duty

King Charles has given a nod to Princess Anne, who performed a key duty on the monarch’s behalf.
The Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence landed concluded a two-days state visit to Turkey on Friday.
During the trip, she laid a wreath on the grave of Lieutenant Colonel Charles Doughty-Wylie VC, behalf of the British monarch.
His majesty’s poignant message on the card read, "Everlasting remembrance, Charles R.”
On April 25, Charles paid a nod to Anne and posted a carousal of images from her Turkey tour.
The caption read, “The Princess Royal has undertaken further commemorations in Gallipoli to mark the 110th Anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign.”
It continued, “Her Royal Highness attended a Dawn Memorial Service at Anzac Cove and also the Australian and New Zealand memorial services.”
Princess Anne’s touching speech at Canakkale Martyrs' Memorial:
Princess Anne delivered an emotional speech at the Canakkale Martyrs' Memorial to mark the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign.
Zara Tindall’s mother noted that the “terrible sight of hundreds of dead and wounded lying all along the beach - I shall never forget it.”
While talking about the sacrifices of Australian, New Zealand, British and French soldiers, she added, “Their words have helped us understand and support families left behind. 110 years later, we stand here at dawn to commemorate the Anzacs, remembering their bravery, courage and sacrifice.”
After returning back from her trip, Princess Anne is set to join Charles and Queen Camilla to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.