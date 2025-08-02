Coldplay's viral kiss cam heads to UK following US CEO controversy

Fans heading to Coldplay’s Hull concerts this month might get more than just a night of music as they'll now get to see the viral kiss cam during the show.
Dr. Paul Sewell, chairman of the Hull Kingston Rovers rugby team, confirmed that this kiss cam, famous for previously capturing a US tech executive embracing an employee, will be used during the British band’s performances at Craven Park stadium.
This comes after the former CEO of Astronomer, Andy Byron and the company's HR head, Kristy Cabot were shown hugging on the jumbotron at a Coldplay concert in Boston which stir storms of controversies and ultimately led to them stepping down.
During the awkward moment, Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin pointed out Byron and Cabot when he saw them on jumbotron and said, "Oh look at these two!" which makes the situation even more public and noticeable.
Shortly after this, they both turned around, trying to hide as Chris jokingly added, "Oh what? Either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy."
Afterwards, the video spread like wildfire online and people are not only talking about it but some users are even jokingly recreating the pose.
After becoming widely known in the US, Coldplay are now bringing their tour to the UK.
They’ll first perform at Craven Park stadium on August 18 and 19, followed by a series of 10 shows at London’s Wembley Stadium between August 22 and September 9.