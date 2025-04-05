Theodore McCarrick: Former US archbishop accused of sexual abuse dies at 94

Disgraced former archbishop Theodore McCarrick, accused of historical misconduct, passed away at the age of 94.
According to CNN, Archbishop of Washington Robert McElroy on Friday, April 4, 2025, confirmed the death of a former influential Catholic cardinal who was removed from the priesthood by Pope Francis in 2019 after a Vatican investigation found him guilty of sexually abusing children and adults.
McElroy of Washington stated, “Today I learned of the death of Theodore McCarrick, former Archbishop of Washington. At this moment I am especially mindful of those whom he harmed during the course of his priestly ministry.”
“Through their enduring pain, may we remain steadfast in our prayers for them and for all victims of sexual abuse,” he added.
McCarrick, who resigned from the College of Cardinals in 2018 before the scandal, was a highly influential figure in the Catholic Church. He was known for his exceptional networking skills, international travels and fundraising abilities and had strong connections to the centres of power in both the Vatican and Washington.
He was the highest-ranking cleric in the country to face criminal charges for abuse in one of the most high-profile abuse scandals in the US Catholic Church. He was also the first archbishop in recent memory to lose his title.
McCarrick became a priest in 1958 and served as Archbishop of Newark from 1986 to 2000. Before becoming the Archbishop of Washington DC, he was made a cardinal in 2001.
