Top 5 endangered species in US to watch in 2025

Diffrent species all around the world are facing extiction because of mutiple reasons. As per Environmental Protection Agency, there are more than 1,300 endangered or threatened species in the US today.
The 1973 Endangered Species Act has been a cornerstone of wildlife protection in the US, with a success rate of 99%.
The law prohibitd actions that harm endangered species and their habitats to counteract persistent human activies including land conversion for agriculture and development purposes, pollution, and climate change, which are threatening hundreds of species.
Red Wolf
Identifiable by its reddish fur behind their ears, neck and legs, the red wolf is the world’s most endangered wolf. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) now categorizes red wolves as critically endangered.
Once common in eastern and south central regions of the US, the red wolf was listed as a species “threatened with extinction” under the Endangered Species Preservation Act in 1967, after population numbers dropped significantly due to decades of human activity including gunshots and vehicle collisions.
Florida Panther
While not currently assessed or listed by the IUCN, the Florida Panther is federally listed as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act of 1973.
The wildcat, once ranged throughout the southeastern US, now survives only in a tiny area of South Florida, where only 120-230 individuals continue to roam in the wild as a result of habitat destruction and widespread urbanization to accommodate the growing human population.
Florida Manatee
Florida is also home to another notable US endangered species: the manatee.
In 1967, the manatee was among the first wildlife species to be protected under the newly-created Endangered Species Preservation Act. Thanks to decades of conservation efforts, manatee numbers recovered, prompting the US Fish and Wildlife Service to downlist the species from “endangered” to “threatened” under the ESA in 2017.
Loggerhead Sea Turtle
The Loggerhead sea turtle first joined the endangered species list in 1978 following a 50-90% population decline from the destruction of its beach nesting habitats and overharvesting of its eggs.
With decades of dedicated conservation efforts, the species managed to increase 24% of its population number between 1989 and 1998, with an estimated total of more than 100,000 nests per year.
California Condor
Though the bald eagle is the most recognizable bird of the prey in the US, the California condor is the largest known wild bird in North America. By the 1980s, only about six individuals were left in the wild.
The staggering number was a result of lead poisoning, where birds often accidentally ingest bullet fragments left in animal carcasses, and reduced eggshell thickness – which prevents the species to repopulate – from ingesting a synthetic insecticide known as DDT.