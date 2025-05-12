World

Top 5 endangered species in US to watch in 2025

Environmental Protection Agency finds US has more than 1,300 threatened or endangered species

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 12, 2025
Environmental Protection Agency finds US has more than 1,300 threatened or endangered species
Environmental Protection Agency finds US has more than 1,300 threatened or endangered species

Diffrent species all around the world are facing extiction because of mutiple reasons. As per Environmental Protection Agency, there are more than 1,300 endangered or threatened species in the US today.

The 1973 Endangered Species Act has been a cornerstone of wildlife protection in the US, with a success rate of 99%.

The law prohibitd actions that harm endangered species and their habitats to counteract persistent human activies including land conversion for agriculture and development purposes, pollution, and climate change, which are threatening hundreds of species.

Red Wolf

Identifiable by its reddish fur behind their ears, neck and legs, the red wolf is the world’s most endangered wolf. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) now categorizes red wolves as critically endangered.

Once common in eastern and south central regions of the US, the red wolf was listed as a species “threatened with extinction” under the Endangered Species Preservation Act in 1967, after population numbers dropped significantly due to decades of human activity including gunshots and vehicle collisions.

Florida Panther

While not currently assessed or listed by the IUCN, the Florida Panther is federally listed as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act of 1973.

The wildcat, once ranged throughout the southeastern US, now survives only in a tiny area of South Florida, where only 120-230 individuals continue to roam in the wild as a result of habitat destruction and widespread urbanization to accommodate the growing human population.

Florida Manatee

Florida is also home to another notable US endangered species: the manatee.

In 1967, the manatee was among the first wildlife species to be protected under the newly-created Endangered Species Preservation Act. Thanks to decades of conservation efforts, manatee numbers recovered, prompting the US Fish and Wildlife Service to downlist the species from “endangered” to “threatened” under the ESA in 2017.

Loggerhead Sea Turtle

The Loggerhead sea turtle first joined the endangered species list in 1978 following a 50-90% population decline from the destruction of its beach nesting habitats and overharvesting of its eggs.

With decades of dedicated conservation efforts, the species managed to increase 24% of its population number between 1989 and 1998, with an estimated total of more than 100,000 nests per year.

California Condor

Though the bald eagle is the most recognizable bird of the prey in the US, the California condor is the largest known wild bird in North America. By the 1980s, only about six individuals were left in the wild.

The staggering number was a result of lead poisoning, where birds often accidentally ingest bullet fragments left in animal carcasses, and reduced eggshell thickness – which prevents the species to repopulate – from ingesting a synthetic insecticide known as DDT.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' sex trafficking trail resumes with opening statements

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' sex trafficking trail resumes with opening statements

Kate Middleton announces new nature series in serene video with Prince William

Kate Middleton announces new nature series in serene video with Prince William
Top 5 endangered species in US to watch in 2025

Top 5 endangered species in US to watch in 2025
Apple's iPhone 20th anniversary plans: Details inside

Apple's iPhone 20th anniversary plans: Details inside
Barron Trump causes 'unpredictable concerns' for mother Melania Trump
Barron Trump causes 'unpredictable concerns' for mother Melania Trump
US-China tariff war eases as world's biggest economies agree on trade deal
US-China tariff war eases as world's biggest economies agree on trade deal
Nazi archives from WWII uncovered in Argentina's Supreme Court
Nazi archives from WWII uncovered in Argentina's Supreme Court
White House to accept $400 million luxury jet from Qatar for Air Force One
White House to accept $400 million luxury jet from Qatar for Air Force One
How to overcome procrastination? Try these simple strategies to boost productivity
How to overcome procrastination? Try these simple strategies to boost productivity
Europe’s hidden gem named most beautiful place to visit this May
Europe’s hidden gem named most beautiful place to visit this May
UK weather: Yellow alert for thunderstorms issued with risk of flash flooding
UK weather: Yellow alert for thunderstorms issued with risk of flash flooding
Pope Leo XIV urges global 'peace' in powerful first Sunday speech
Pope Leo XIV urges global 'peace' in powerful first Sunday speech
Elon Musk's doomsday prediction gets exact date from supercomputer
Elon Musk's doomsday prediction gets exact date from supercomputer
Best parenting hack to raise quality adults as per science
Best parenting hack to raise quality adults as per science
From Miss World Africa to youngest minister: Lesego Chombo shares her journey
From Miss World Africa to youngest minister: Lesego Chombo shares her journey
Putin proposes ‘serious, direct talks’ with Ukraine amid ceasefire calls
Putin proposes ‘serious, direct talks’ with Ukraine amid ceasefire calls