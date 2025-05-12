White House to accept $400 million luxury jet from Qatar for Air Force One

The White House is in discussions with the royal family of Qatar to possibly receive a luxury jumbo jet, intended for use as an Air Force One presidential plane.
In a statement, Qatar denied that the plane would be a gift, but said the transfer of an aircraft for "temporary use" was under discussion between the two countries.
According to CBS News, the BBC's news partner in America, the plane would be donated to Trump's presidential library at the end of his term.
The news comes as Trump is set to visit Qatar this week as part of the first major foreign trip of his second term.
Ali Al-Ansari, Qatar's Media Attaché to the US, said negotiations were ongoing between Qatar's Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense.
"The matter remains under review by the respective legal departments, and no decision has been made."
Sources told CBS News that the plane will not be ready for use right away as it will need to retrofitted and cleared by security officials.
The potential value of the plane and its handling is sure to raise legal and ethical questions among critics.
On Sunday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said "any gift given by a foreign government is always accepted in full compliance with all applicable laws. President Trump's Administration is committed to full transparency".
Defending the negotiations with Qatar, Trump referred to the plane as a gift and said it was offered for his use at no cost in a post to his Truth Social website on Sunday.
"So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane." he wrote.
The White House's current fleet includes two Boeing 747-200B planes customised for presidential use with special communications equipment and features like a stateroom, office and conference room, according to the US Air Force. The planes have been in use since 1990 and 1991.