Queen Camilla borrows King Charles’ iconic coat again for royal celebration

King Charles, then the Prince of Wales, was given the Saudi Arabian coat during a state visit in 1998

Queen Camilla has once again borrowed her husband, King Charles's clothes for an outing!

On Thursday , May 8, the King and Queen joined Prince William and Kate Middleton at Horse Guards’ Parade for a concert, marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

For the joyous occasion, Queen Camilla raided the wardrobe of King Charles as she once again wore his traditional Saudi Arabian daglah.

The Saudi Arabian collarless black coat, which feature exquisite silver embroidery, was given to King Charles, then the Prince of Wales, by local designer Yahya Al-Bishri during a state visit in 1998.

Tailored to fit her frame, the robe has become a go-to piece in Queen Camilla’s wardrobe since her wedding to King Charles in 2005.

The King and Queen at Horse Guards’ Parade for a concert, marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day -Getty
The King and Queen at Horse Guards’ Parade for a concert, marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day -Getty


Queen Camilla’s past appearances in the iconic coat

Queen Camilla first rocked the iconic coat in 2008, when she attended an RAF Cranwell engagement.

Since then, the Queen has donned it at several significant events, including the Royal Windsor Tattoo in 2010 and Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022. 

VE Day celebrations

King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated the 80th Anniversary of VE Day, marking the end of the Second World War in Europe, with a series of events.

Other senior royals, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, also accompanied the royal coupe in the week-long celebrations.

