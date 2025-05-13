Kim Kardashian ready to testify in person at Paris robbery trial

Kim Kardashian is preparing to face a pivotal moment as the trial over her traumatic 2016 Paris robbery approaches.
As per PEOPLE, a source shared that The Kardashians star is reportedly looking forward to confronting the accused in court over the 2016 heist.
“Kim’s a bit nervous, but she always said that she wanted to testify in person," the source said.
The insider went on to explain, "This is her choice. She was terrified for her life during the robbery. She wants the people involved convicted.”
To note, the SKIMS founder took to her Instagram account on Monday to share she was traveling abroad.
In her shared post, she dropped a photo of the view looking out from her private plane.
With a French flag emoji, Kardashian signaled she had landed in Paris.
Kim Kardashian faced Paris robbery incident:
Notably, back in October 2016, Kardashian faced a terrifying incident as armed assailants broke into Kardashian’s room at the No Address Hotel in Paris, restraining her and placing her in a bathtub.
The outlet disclosed that in the middle of night they held Kardashian’s star was hostaged, five masked men stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her.
"They put plastic ties around her wrists, but she managed to squeeze her hands out of the wrist ties by wriggling her hands," a source close to Kardashian revealed.
Another source revealed that Kardashian "screamed from the balcony" for help.
During the heist, Kim Kardashian previously revealed that the robbers took two diamond Cartier bracelets, a gold and diamond Jacob necklace, Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, a gold Rolex and other items.