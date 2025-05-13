Madonna shares hilarious peek into Mother's Day celebration with kids

Madonna has a cheeky personality and so does her kids!
Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, May 12, the Vogue singer shared a carousel of heartwarming photos of her with kids as they celebrated Mother’s Day.
In the photos, Madonna could be seen enjoying the weekend to the fullest with her five kids, Lourdes, David, Mercy and twins Stella and Estere.
However, her 25-year-old son Rocco was notably absent from the celebration.
“I spent Mother’s Day weekend with 5 of my 6 children. Sunshine laughter, horseback riding. soccer, and the sound of music!” she wrote along the beaming photos.
The popstar further joked, “The best gift they gave me was the gift of not arguing and being loving to one another.”
Madonna went on to praise all the women around the globe who are “doing the heavy lifting.”
“When you raise children to be unique and opinionated, you also create your own debate team !!! Motherhood could never be described with a few words. Nothing can prepare you.
Happy Mother’s Day !! To All the Women out there doing the Heavy Lifting !” the popstar added.
Madonna’s Kids
Madonna welcomed her first child, a daughter, Lourdes Leon in October 1996, with her then-partner Carlos Leon.
On August 11, 2000, she gave birth to son, Rocco, whom she shares with her second ex-husband, Guy Ritchie.
The popstar then adopted a son, David Banda, in 2008 and a daughter, Mercy, 2009.
In February 2017, Madonna adopted twins Estere and Stella in Malawi.