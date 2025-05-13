Entertainment

Madonna shares hilarious peek into Mother's Day celebration with kids

Madonna is a doting mother o her six kids, Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy and twins Stella and Estere

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 13, 2025
Madonna shares hilarious peek into Mothers Day celebration with kids
Madonna shares hilarious peek into Mother's Day celebration with kids

Madonna has a cheeky personality and so does her kids!

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, May 12, the Vogue singer shared a carousel of heartwarming photos of her with kids as they celebrated Mother’s Day.

In the photos, Madonna could be seen enjoying the weekend to the fullest with her five kids, Lourdes, David, Mercy and twins Stella and Estere.

However, her 25-year-old son Rocco was notably absent from the celebration.

“I spent Mother’s Day weekend with 5 of my 6 children. Sunshine laughter, horseback riding. soccer, and the sound of music!” she wrote along the beaming photos.

The popstar further joked, “The best gift they gave me was the gift of not arguing and being loving to one another.”

Madonna went on to praise all the women around the globe who are “doing the heavy lifting.”

“When you raise children to be unique and opinionated, you also create your own debate team !!! Motherhood could never be described with a few words. Nothing can prepare you.

Happy Mother’s Day !! To All the Women out there doing the Heavy Lifting !” the popstar added.


Madonna’s Kids

Madonna welcomed her first child, a daughter, Lourdes Leon in October 1996, with her then-partner Carlos Leon.

On August 11, 2000, she gave birth to son, Rocco, whom she shares with her second ex-husband, Guy Ritchie.

The popstar then adopted a son, David Banda, in 2008 and a daughter, Mercy, 2009.

In February 2017, Madonna adopted twins Estere and Stella in Malawi.

Madonna shares hilarious peek into Mother's Day celebration with kids

Madonna shares hilarious peek into Mother's Day celebration with kids
Queen Camilla borrows King Charles’ iconic coat again for royal celebration

Queen Camilla borrows King Charles’ iconic coat again for royal celebration

Weight loss injections may lower cancer risk, study finds

Weight loss injections may lower cancer risk, study finds
King Carl Gustaf inaugurates unique outdoor art exhibition in Öland

King Carl Gustaf inaugurates unique outdoor art exhibition in Öland
Miley Cyrus teases ‘special’ surprise in new album ‘Something Beautiful’
Miley Cyrus teases ‘special’ surprise in new album ‘Something Beautiful’
Luke Newton secretly shares sizzling photo with girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
Luke Newton secretly shares sizzling photo with girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
Taylor Swift's cryptic AMAs hint sparks wild 'Reputation (TV)' buzz
Taylor Swift's cryptic AMAs hint sparks wild 'Reputation (TV)' buzz
Brad Pitt returns to track in heart-racing final trailer for ‘F1’: WATCH
Brad Pitt returns to track in heart-racing final trailer for ‘F1’: WATCH
Chris Pratt shares glimpses of son Ford in Mother’s Day post for Katherine
Chris Pratt shares glimpses of son Ford in Mother’s Day post for Katherine
Niall Horan thrills fans as he announces return to ‘The Voice’ as S28 coach
Niall Horan thrills fans as he announces return to ‘The Voice’ as S28 coach
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' sex trafficking trial resumes with opening statements
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' sex trafficking trial resumes with opening statements
Selena Gomez honors her and Benny Blanco’s moms in sweet Mother’s Day tribute
Selena Gomez honors her and Benny Blanco’s moms in sweet Mother’s Day tribute
BAFTA TV Awards 2025: from 'Mr. Loverman' to 'Strictly Come Dancing' score major win
BAFTA TV Awards 2025: from 'Mr. Loverman' to 'Strictly Come Dancing' score major win
Sabrina Carpenter mysteriously edits 26th birthday post after backlash
Sabrina Carpenter mysteriously edits 26th birthday post after backlash
Tom Cruise spills secret beans about his dangerous stunts
Tom Cruise spills secret beans about his dangerous stunts
Simu Liu, Allison Hsu announce engagement with adorable Paris proposal clicks
Simu Liu, Allison Hsu announce engagement with adorable Paris proposal clicks