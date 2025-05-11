Europe’s hidden gem named most beautiful place to visit this May

A lesser-known town in Europe has been named the most beautiful place to visit in May.
Caravaca de la Cruz, picturesque town in southeastern Spain's Murcia region is not only stunning but also rich in history and culture.
This town has been named as the most beautiful European town to visit in May by National Geographic.
Caravaca de la Cruz is considered the fifth Holy City in Catholic Christianity.
In 1998, it was granted the privilege by Pope John Paul II to celebrate a perpetual jubilee year, making it one of only five cities to have this honour.
The other cities include Rome, Jerusalem, Santiago de Compostela and Camaleño.
The town also hosts a UNESCO-recognized festival from May 1 to 3, honouring its patron saint.
Key attractions to explore in the town:
One of the town's key attractions is the Castle and Basilica of Vera Cruz, originally built as a Muslim fortress, which provide a scenic view of the town from above.
The Castle of Vera Cruz later expanded by the Knights Templar in the 15th century and eventually taken over by the Order of Santiago.
In Caravaca de la Cruz, visitors can also explore the Church of EI Salvador, Church of La Soledad and enjoy the Via Verde nature trail which is surrounded by pine forests and almond grooves along the Mula River.