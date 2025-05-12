UK PM Sir Keir Starmer’s north London house hit by suspicious fire

A fire broke out early Monday at a house in north London owned by UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
The fire caused damage to the entrance of the property but as per the Metropolitan Police, no one was injured in the incident.
As per the reports, the police, including counter-terrorism officers are now investigating the incident.
The house, located in Kentish Town, is not where Starmer currently lives but he still owns the property and has rented it out.
A statement from the Metropolitan Police said, "On Monday 12 May at 1.35am, police were alerted by the London Fire Brigade to reports of a fire at a residential address," as per Sky News.
The statement added, "Officers attended the scene. Damage was caused to the property's entrance, nobody was hurt."
When asked if any of Starmer's family members were inside the house during the fire, the authorities refused to answer.
Meanwhile, the London Fire Brigade said firefighters were called shortly after 1am and they managed to put out the fire within 30 minutes.
Starmer expresses gratitude to police and fire services
After the incident, Starmer, through his official spokesperson, thanked the police and fire service for their quick response.
It is pertinent to note that in the past, the house has been targeted by protesters.