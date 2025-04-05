Grant Fisher achieves 'super rare' career milestone after 5,000m track win

American runner Grant Fisher creates history after completing the “super, super rare” world record in six days.
According to CNN, the distance runner who had no world records at the beginning of the year, but after back-to-back races in February, he broke two world records, first in the indoor 3,000 metres, then the indoor 5,000 metres in just one week.
Fisher called both of the records “super, super rare” moments of his career when everything came together perfectly to make him feel invincible in New York and then in Boston.
The 27-year-old told CNN, “The times don’t seem real to me – 12:44 doesn’t sound like a 5k time, and 7:22 doesn’t sound like a 3k time. But those are attached to my name forever.”
“We just kept winding it up and winding it up, and it ended up that I needed a world record to beat Cole that day, which is kind of crazy... It was just me grinding against me, a different mindset when there’s no carrot in front of you,” he added.
During the 3,000-metre race, Fisher beat Ethiopian Lamecha Girma's record by running a second faster at 7:22.91, while in the 5,000m on Valentine’s Day, he broke the legendary Kenenisa Bekele record by running 12:44.09.
Furthermore, Fisher bagged another win of the year on Friday, April 4, 2025, after finishing first in the men's 5,000-metre long-distance race at the Grand Slam Track stop in Kingston, Jamaica.
