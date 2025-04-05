World

Bill Gates shares unseen ‘awkward photo shoots’ from early Microsoft days

Tech billionaire Bill Gates celebrates Microsoft’s 50th birthday with a ‘cool’ video

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 05, 2025


Microsoft founder Bill Gates revealed a shocking reason that will never let him “feel cool again.”

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, April 5, 2025, the tech giant, on the 50th birthday of his IT corporation, shared his rare and unseen pictures from the early Microsoft days.

The reel that began with the text, “Unfortunately, I will never feel cool again because this was me in the early Microsoft days,” the 69-year-old has put together a few old photos from the past.

Related: Bill Gates leaves less than 1% of his wealth to his kids: Here's why

Wishing his company a golden jubilee, he wrote, “Happy 50th birthday, @microsoft. Thanks for the memories and awkward photo shoots.

Furthermore, Gates, who served as the CEO of the company until 2000, in a special blog post two days before the golden birthday, shared the story of how he and his high school friend, the late Paul Allen, established the world’s first “software factory” after an article about the Altair 8800 in Popular Electronics’ January 1975 magazine.

Microsoft, which was shaped by Gates, Paul Allen, Steve Ballmer and Satya Nadella over the past 50 years, is one of the five big tech titans in the world.

The company celebrated its 50 years with a detailed recap of their growth, milestones, and innovations in the past five decades on its website.

Related: Bill Gates drops surprising insights on Microsoft’s 50-year journey

Hawk horror ends: Residents capture aggressive bird after weeks of terror
Hawk horror ends: Residents capture aggressive bird after weeks of terror
Barack Obama opens up about challenges in marriage to Michelle Obama
Barack Obama opens up about challenges in marriage to Michelle Obama
Elon Musk to Linda McMahon: How Trump tariffs affected his closest allies
Elon Musk to Linda McMahon: How Trump tariffs affected his closest allies
Theodore McCarrick: Former US archbishop accused of sexual abuse dies at 94
Theodore McCarrick: Former US archbishop accused of sexual abuse dies at 94
Guinness World Records: Meet woman with longest tongue
Guinness World Records: Meet woman with longest tongue
Bill Gates drops surprising insights on Microsoft’s 50-year journey
Bill Gates drops surprising insights on Microsoft’s 50-year journey
Trump administration fires General Haugh amid loyalty concerns
Trump administration fires General Haugh amid loyalty concerns
Best spring walks in UK: Explore perfect trails for nature lovers this season
Best spring walks in UK: Explore perfect trails for nature lovers this season
Myanmar agrees to repatriate 180,000 Rohingya refugees after years in Bangladesh
Myanmar agrees to repatriate 180,000 Rohingya refugees after years in Bangladesh
UK Weather: Friday set to be hottest day of the year with 23°C temperatures
UK Weather: Friday set to be hottest day of the year with 23°C temperatures
Joanne Sharkey gets suspended sentence for baby’s death after 27 years
Joanne Sharkey gets suspended sentence for baby’s death after 27 years
Tunisia replaces red meat with snails due to economic crisis
Tunisia replaces red meat with snails due to economic crisis