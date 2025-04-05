Bill Gates shares unseen ‘awkward photo shoots’ from early Microsoft days

Microsoft founder Bill Gates revealed a shocking reason that will never let him “feel cool again.”
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, April 5, 2025, the tech giant, on the 50th birthday of his IT corporation, shared his rare and unseen pictures from the early Microsoft days.
The reel that began with the text, “Unfortunately, I will never feel cool again because this was me in the early Microsoft days,” the 69-year-old has put together a few old photos from the past.
Related: Bill Gates leaves less than 1% of his wealth to his kids: Here's why
Wishing his company a golden jubilee, he wrote, “Happy 50th birthday, @microsoft. Thanks for the memories and awkward photo shoots.
Furthermore, Gates, who served as the CEO of the company until 2000, in a special blog post two days before the golden birthday, shared the story of how he and his high school friend, the late Paul Allen, established the world’s first “software factory” after an article about the Altair 8800 in Popular Electronics’ January 1975 magazine.
Microsoft, which was shaped by Gates, Paul Allen, Steve Ballmer and Satya Nadella over the past 50 years, is one of the five big tech titans in the world.
The company celebrated its 50 years with a detailed recap of their growth, milestones, and innovations in the past five decades on its website.
Related: Bill Gates drops surprising insights on Microsoft’s 50-year journey