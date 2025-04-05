How small African country got hit with the biggest US tariffs?

A tiny country responsible for the majority of US textile goods has seen a shocking tariff imposed by President Donald Trump.
Textile manufacturing is one of Lesotho's major industries, and it reportedly exports around 75% of its output to the US, with American brands such as Levi's having factories in the southern African country.
Previously, on Wednesday, April 2, Trump imposed a 50% tariff on imports from the country, the highest among all nations.
Along with that, in March, Trump referred to Lesotho as a country "nobody has ever heard of," however foreign minister reminded him that US has a diplomatic mission in the small country.
With the population of 2.3 million, the country is bordered on all sides by South Africa and celebrated its 58 years of independence from British rule last year.
Being a member of regional economic blocs including Southern African Customs Union, Lesotho does not pay tariffs on exports to Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland, and Botswana.
The country's main exports include clothing, water, power, wool, and diamonds.
The new tariff imposed by Trump administration could mean that American consumer would have to pay much more for goods coming from Lesotho.