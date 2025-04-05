World

How small African country got hit with the biggest US tariffs?

President Donald Trump announced an aggressive, far-reaching 'reciprocal' tariff policy

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 05, 2025
How small African country got hit with the biggest US tariffs
How small African country got hit with the biggest US tariffs

A tiny country responsible for the majority of US textile goods has seen a shocking tariff imposed by President Donald Trump.

Textile manufacturing is one of Lesotho's major industries, and it reportedly exports around 75% of its output to the US, with American brands such as Levi's having factories in the southern African country.

Previously, on Wednesday, April 2, Trump imposed a 50% tariff on imports from the country, the highest among all nations.

Related: China strikes back at US with 34% reciprocal tariffs

Along with that, in March, Trump referred to Lesotho as a country "nobody has ever heard of," however foreign minister reminded him that US has a diplomatic mission in the small country.

With the population of 2.3 million, the country is bordered on all sides by South Africa and celebrated its 58 years of independence from British rule last year.

Being a member of regional economic blocs including Southern African Customs Union, Lesotho does not pay tariffs on exports to Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland, and Botswana.

The country's main exports include clothing, water, power, wool, and diamonds.

Related: Elon Musk to Linda McMahon: How Trump tariffs affected his closest allies

The new tariff imposed by Trump administration could mean that American consumer would have to pay much more for goods coming from Lesotho.

100-year-old tortoise becomes first-time mom, welcomes four babies
100-year-old tortoise becomes first-time mom, welcomes four babies
Bill Gates shares unseen ‘awkward photo shoots’ from early Microsoft days
Bill Gates shares unseen ‘awkward photo shoots’ from early Microsoft days
Hawk horror ends: Residents capture aggressive bird after weeks of terror
Hawk horror ends: Residents capture aggressive bird after weeks of terror
Barack Obama opens up about challenges in marriage to Michelle Obama
Barack Obama opens up about challenges in marriage to Michelle Obama
Elon Musk to Linda McMahon: How Trump tariffs affected his closest allies
Elon Musk to Linda McMahon: How Trump tariffs affected his closest allies
Theodore McCarrick: Former US archbishop accused of sexual abuse dies at 94
Theodore McCarrick: Former US archbishop accused of sexual abuse dies at 94
Guinness World Records: Meet woman with longest tongue
Guinness World Records: Meet woman with longest tongue
Bill Gates drops surprising insights on Microsoft’s 50-year journey
Bill Gates drops surprising insights on Microsoft’s 50-year journey
Trump administration fires General Haugh amid loyalty concerns
Trump administration fires General Haugh amid loyalty concerns
Best spring walks in UK: Explore perfect trails for nature lovers this season
Best spring walks in UK: Explore perfect trails for nature lovers this season
Myanmar agrees to repatriate 180,000 Rohingya refugees after years in Bangladesh
Myanmar agrees to repatriate 180,000 Rohingya refugees after years in Bangladesh
UK Weather: Friday set to be hottest day of the year with 23°C temperatures
UK Weather: Friday set to be hottest day of the year with 23°C temperatures