Benefits of drinking maximum water on overall health

Keeping yourself hydrated is the best thing you can do for your overall health.
It supports you in performing several activities, including exercises, preventing headaches and constipation, and more.
It’s commonly recommended to drink up to eight-ounce (237-ml) glasses of water every day.
Benefits of hydration on overall health:
Here are a few health benefits of drinking an ample amount of water on a daily basis.
Enhances physical performance:
Dehydration adversely affects your physical performance and may have a noticeable effect on your body if you lose as little as 2% of your total body water.
This may lead to significant changes in body temperature, minimised motivation, and drowsiness.
Optimal hydration prevents it from happening, and it can also minimise the oxidative stress that happens during high-intensity exercise.
Affects energy levels and brain function:
The study revealed that the body’s hydration status strongly impacts brain activity. Losing 1-3% of body weight may impair several aspects of brain function.
According to research, women with a 1.4% fluid loss after exercise may experience impaired mood and concentration.
Meanwhile, men are likely to experience increased anxiety and fatigue due to 1.6% body fluid loss.
Treat kidney stones:
Urinary stones are hard and painful masses of minerals in your bladder, and the most commonly found form is kidney stones.
Studies revealed that maximum consumption of water can help prevent recurrence in individuals who have previously developed kidney stones.
Increased water intake raises the volume of urine passing through the kidneys. It dilutes mineral concentration, so they are less likely to crystallise and form clumps.
Relieve constipation:
Constipation is a condition characterised by infrequent bowel movements.
Research discovered that mineral water, which is rich in magnesium and sodium enhances bowel movement frequency and consistency in individuals suffering from constipation.
