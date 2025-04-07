Bungie to showcase Marathon gameplay soon: What to expect

Sports

  • April 07, 2025
Bungie, an American video game company, is officially ready to display gameplay for its forthcoming shooter Marathon.

On Monday, April 7, 2025, the studio announced that it would reveal Marathon gameplay in a showcase later this week.

The Marathon Gameplay Reveal showcase will happen on April 12 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST). Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the official Marathon handle shared a teaser showing environments and a character from the game.

Moreover, Marathon art director Joseph Cross shared new screenshots from the online shooter on X.

To note, Marathon has undergone extensive player testing and feedback, with the game-changing over the course of its development.

Players can watch Marathon Gameplay Reveal on YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok

Game Director Joe Ziegler stated, “For the past couple of years, we've been doing a lot of aggressive change to the game, and we've been iterating pretty heavily. And during that time, we've been testing with a lot of players.”

It is worth mentioning that Marathon is a reboot of the 1994 shooter of the same name by Bungie.

However, the reboot does not have a confirmed release date yet and the details are expected to be revealed in the upcoming gameplay showcase.

